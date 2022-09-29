Elastos (ELA) Market Cap Reaches $49.01 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $49.01 million and $249,425.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00010095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,312 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

