eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$103.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.19 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.01 EPS.
EGAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.
eGain stock remained flat at $7.52 during midday trading on Thursday. 817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.11 million, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 0.31. eGain has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $13.70.
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.
