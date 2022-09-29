eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$103.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.19 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.01 EPS.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

eGain stock remained flat at $7.52 during midday trading on Thursday. 817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.11 million, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 0.31. eGain has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $13.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in eGain by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eGain by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 55.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

