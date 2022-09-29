Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,376 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 7.1% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $137.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,321. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.05 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.26 and its 200 day moving average is $151.71.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

