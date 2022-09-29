Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $72.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Edison International by 128.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.