Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0011

Edgeware (EDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,189.14 or 1.00073860 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006723 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058888 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064322 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00080929 BTC.

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,443,046,182 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

