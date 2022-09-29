Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Up 69.8% in September

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.67. 2,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,897. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIM. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,042,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,259,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,196 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

