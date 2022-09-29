Eastern Bank Raises Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,820,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after acquiring an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $202.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.09. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $796.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

