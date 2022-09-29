Eastern Bank Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eastern Bank decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.57.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE UNP opened at $201.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.93 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

