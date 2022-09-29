Eastern Bank Invests $16.32 Million in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 249,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,315,000. Eastern Bank owned about 0.08% of The Hartford Financial Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.9% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.04. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.