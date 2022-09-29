Eastern Bank Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $261.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.35. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $254.27 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

