Eastern Bank Has $28.99 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $465.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $518.62 and a 200 day moving average of $544.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $456.35 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

