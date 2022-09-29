Eastern Bank Has $23.77 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eastern Bank owned 31.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,588,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 164,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCU stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

