Eastern Bank Has $13.96 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,661 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $150.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.85 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

