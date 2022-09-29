Eastern Bank Grows Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toews Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 39.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.9% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $202.94 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

