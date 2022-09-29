Eastern Bank Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $993,440,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Trading Up 2.2 %

American Express stock opened at $140.56 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

