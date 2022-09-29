Eastern Bank Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.27.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 3.8 %

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $409.21 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.09 and its 200 day moving average is $399.25.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

