Eastern Bank Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 53,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.3% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.4% during the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 167,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $133.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.16 and a 200 day moving average of $141.23.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

