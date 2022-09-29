Eastern Bank Cuts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,108 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $95.04 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $174.65. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.79.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

