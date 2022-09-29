Eastern Bank Acquires Shares of 249,354 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Eastern Bank bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 249,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,315,000. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.08% of The Hartford Financial Services Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of HIG opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.