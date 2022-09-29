Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.84

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.84 and last traded at $43.84, with a volume of 206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

