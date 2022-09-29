Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.4 %

EBMT opened at $18.50 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $148.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,984.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petiole USA ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 114,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

