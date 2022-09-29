Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.76

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 5730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $521.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynex Capital

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 10,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 301.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

