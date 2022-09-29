Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,157,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,574,548 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $62,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNB. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 538,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 141,115 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,462. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -333.28%.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $108,707,969.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,406,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

