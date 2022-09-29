Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.30 million.

Duluth Stock Up 3.7 %

Duluth stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.87. Duluth has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLTH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 5.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Duluth by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 44.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 15,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 179.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

