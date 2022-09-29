Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $393-401 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.19 million.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NAPA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. 1,028,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,493. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,184.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 376,620 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 597.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 204,039 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after buying an additional 159,389 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 128,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after buying an additional 114,613 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.