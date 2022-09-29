DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,576 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of DraftKings worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after buying an additional 35,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 41,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,544,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,764,000 after buying an additional 185,138 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 339,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,958,164. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $466.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on DraftKings to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

