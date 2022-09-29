Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 101,203 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,000. KBR accounts for about 1.4% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in KBR by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of KBR traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 126,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

