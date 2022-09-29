Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.18. 263,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,321,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

