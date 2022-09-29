Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $2.86 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 668,071 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,256,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after buying an additional 903,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 64.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $14,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITUB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,786,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,529,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

