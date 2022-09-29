Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 24,838 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,838 shares during the quarter. Tata Motors accounts for about 1.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Tata Motors were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Tata Motors by 279.3% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Trading Down 4.4 %

Tata Motors stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 76,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,989. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

