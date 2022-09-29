Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 22,973 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,973 shares during the quarter. Tenaris makes up about 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Tenaris were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tenaris by 149.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 65.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

TS stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 286,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,959. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Tenaris had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

