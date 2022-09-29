Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 1,552 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in American International Group were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,166,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 478,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,228,000 after purchasing an additional 135,726 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.63. 356,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852,277. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

