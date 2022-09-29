Dorsey Wright & Associates Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,584 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $5.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.01. 90,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,720. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

