Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 132,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,000. Kroger makes up 1.8% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $44.68. 233,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,658,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

