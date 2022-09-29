Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $3.10 Million Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94,478 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 47.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.43. 203,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

