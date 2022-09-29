Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 20,440 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,440 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $90,072,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $11,616,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $10,850,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 125.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 68,258 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.8 %

CFR stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $133.79. 10,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,269. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

