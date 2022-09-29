DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.54

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.54 and last traded at $50.17, with a volume of 11448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

DoorDash Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $252,225.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,669.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 129,474 shares of company stock worth $8,349,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

