Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 286 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

IJR stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 274,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,286. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.43.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.