Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $922,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 184,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.13. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

