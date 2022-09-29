Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $621,000 Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 418.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,039,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,394,000 after purchasing an additional 839,247 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 634,833 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,297,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

First American Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

First American Financial stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $45.96. 6,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,297. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.34 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.41.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

