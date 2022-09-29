Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 1.7% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,330. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.19 and a 1 year high of $70.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

