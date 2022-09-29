Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $414.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $321.18 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $313.18 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.67.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

