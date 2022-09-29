Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Dollar General by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 79.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General Price Performance

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 275,422 shares of company stock worth $66,271,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $240.87. The company had a trading volume of 43,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.36 and its 200 day moving average is $238.32.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.