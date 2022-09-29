Doctors Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $842,820.22 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $842,820.22 and approximately $10,273.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00032441 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000350 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,250 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.