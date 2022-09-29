Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,074 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 14.6% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $21,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after buying an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,176,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,991,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,877,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,063. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.