Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.38

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 66085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on APPS. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.41.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 885,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,022,000 after acquiring an additional 465,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,316,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 649,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 384,189 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

