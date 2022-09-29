Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.38

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 66085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on APPS. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.
Digital Turbine Stock Up 5.4 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 885,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,022,000 after acquiring an additional 465,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,316,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 649,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 384,189 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
