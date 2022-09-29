Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Digital Health Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 403,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 268,050 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 985.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 434,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 394,079 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Health Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Digital Health Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.13. 2,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,171. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Digital Health Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

