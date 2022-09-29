Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.97. 52,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,526. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.06 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.02 and its 200 day moving average is $131.58.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

