Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $1,184,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $1,037,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 272.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 78,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 5.2 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $119.40 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $94.06 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

