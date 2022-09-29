DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Trading 6.7% Higher

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.28. 57,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Up 6.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

